22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, killed during West Asia conflict: MEA

At least 22 Indian nationals have been killed in the last eight months since the war between US-Israel and Iran began in February this year, which included 14 Indian seafarers.

The Indian government gave out these figures on Wednesday, a week after a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia claimed the life of an Indian national. So far, three Indians have lost their lives in Saudi Arabia since the war began on February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday, “We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers. We remain in close touch with our community in the Gulf region for their safety and wellbeing.”