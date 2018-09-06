2+2 dialogue: Mike Pompeo arrives for talks after pushing Pakistan on terror

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI

Keeping with the commitment to New Delhi, the visiting US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on Wednesday conveyed to Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership that they need to take “sustained and decisive measures against terrorists and militants threatening regional peace and stability”. This has set the stage for the 2+2 dialogue between Indian and US Foreign and Defence ministers on Thursday, where counter-terrorism is going to be one of the major issues for discussion.

As reported by The Indian Express on Wednesday, ahead of the first India-US 2+2 dialogue, Washington had conveyed to Delhi that it is going to “call out Pakistan” for not doing enough against terrorist groups operating out of its soil, and press it for doing more against terrorist groups.

Pompeo on Wednesday met Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, “In all of his meetings, Secretary Pompeo emphasised the important role Pakistan could play in bringing about a negotiated peace in Afghanistan, and conveyed the need for Pakistan to take sustained and decisive measures against terrorists and militants threatening regional peace and stability.”

Responding to questions in Islamabad, before heading to Delhi, on whether the US warned of increased sanctions against certain Pakistani individuals, Pompeo told reporters, “We made clear to them that — and they agreed. It’s time for us to begin to deliver on our joint commitments, right.”

During his meeting with General Qamar Bajwa, Pompeo “welcomed the smooth transition of power to a new civilian government, stressing the importance of strong democratic institutions”.

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue, sources in Delhi said that from the Indian perspective, counter-terrorism is “obviously important”. Sushma will meet Pompeo on Thursday for a one-on-one meeting while Sitharaman will meet Mattis for a one-on-one bilateral. This will be followed by all four meeting in the 2+2 format. After the meeting, they will meet PM Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm.

