22 detained in gambling raid in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Rs 15 lakh recovered: Cops

As many as 22 persons were detained and cash worth Rs 15.9 lakh was recovered after police raided a gambling den at a hotel, in Sargasan area of Gandhinagar, in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, gambling was ongoing in rooms of ‘Hotel Sleep-In’ located on the fifth floor of ‘Pramukh Tangent’ building at Gandhinagar bypass road in the city. A raid was conducted around 3:30 am on Sunday by a police team of Infocity police station wherein 22 persons, including a manager of the hotel, were detained.

“A raid team visited Hotel Sleep and discovered that 22 persons were engaged in gambling with cards, plastic coins and cash worth Rs 15,92,640. We have detained the accused under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order given by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease), and relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act” said a police officer.

According to police, the main accused of the gambling racket has been identified as Mohsin Abdani of Jamnagar. Abdani has allegedly conducted gambling events in other countries such as Nepal. Manager of the hotel, Mahmad Shakil, was also detained.

“Mahmad Shakil was on night duty. Full time manager Rushik Chaudhary has also been booked and remains absconding as of now,” said the police.

