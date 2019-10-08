22 cows dead in govt shelter in Badaun, probe ordered

AN INQUIRY has been ordered into the death of 22 cows at a government-run cow shelter at Kachala village in Ujhani police station area of UP’s Badaun district Sunday. Officials suspect that the deaths occurred due to nitrate poisoning after the cattle ate some ‘bajra’ (millet) leaves, along with routine fodder, excessively. The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) director has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

Advertising

Postmortem of the animals was done and the carcasses were buried. The postmortem report was awaited, sources said.

On Monday, a team of IVRI scientists reached the cow shelter at Kachala village and collected samples of the fodder and water given to the cattle for tests.

Ujhani SHO Vinod Kumar said that on Sunday evening, the animals fell sick after they were given fresh ‘bajra’ leaves along with routine fodder. A team of district administration officials, including District Magistrate and veterinary doctors, reached the spot.

Advertising

“But 22 animals had died by then. We immediately provided treatment to other 51 animals and saved them. I made a request to the IVRI director to conduct inquiry into the matter to ascertain the cause of death,” said Badaun DM Dinesh Kumar.

“The exact cause of death, will be clear after detailed examination by the IVRI team,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Badaun police questioned tubewell operator Amar Nath Sharma, who was in charge of the cowshed at Kachala village. “We also questioned a local resident, Monu, who supplied fodder at the cow shelter,” said SHO Kumar.