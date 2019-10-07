22 accident deaths last month in Mohali district, total reaches 195

WITH 22 road accident deaths in the month of September, the death toll in Mohali district has reached 195 this year. Most of the accidents had occurred due to overspeeding and not wearing helmets, police officials said.

In the last eight months (till August 31), a total of 173 road fatalities were reported in the district. With three months still to go, the death toll is expected to cross 250 this year. The district is among the most notorious places for road accident deaths in the state.

“Recently, a nurse was killed in a road accident at Zirakpur. She was not wearing a helmet. A biker was also killed at Zirakpur. He too was without helmet. Then three pedestrians were killed. We saw that most of the accident victims were either two-wheeler riders or pedestrians. Among two-wheeler riders, most of the victims did not wear helmets,” a traffic police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

The district has 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), the highest in the state. In the 2018 road safety report, the district was placed at the third position as far as the number of road accidents were concerned. Patiala district had the maximum road accidents (678), followed by Ludhiana (674) and Mohali (494).

As far as road accident deaths are concerned, the district had recorded 297 road accident deaths last year. While Ludhiana had witnessed the maximum road accident deaths (604), followed by Patiala (467).

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they were improving the infrastructure in the district, including the traffic lights, to minimise the road fatalities.

“We are strict with the traffic violators. We issued more than 9,000 challans in nine months for not wearing helmets,” SSP Chahal added.

The district has the high fatality rate as compared to Patiala and Ludhiana as the district has smaller length of roads as compared to the other two districts. Mohali has a total of 1747.82 km length of the road network which includes state highway (SH), national highway (NH), major district roads (MDR), other district roads (ODR), link roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) and link roads under Mandi Board.

Ludhiana has a total road length of 6126.76 km while that of Patiala is 4331.2 km.