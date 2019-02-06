21-year-old Telugu actress commits suicide

Telugu television actress N Jhansi committed suicide Tuesday night by hanging herself in her flat at Srinagar Colony. Jhansi, 21, had become popular with her role in “Pavitra Bandhan’’, a popular Telugu serial. She also did minor roles in some films.

Police said that she hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. Jhansi was living alone in the flat in Sri Sai Apartment. On Tuesday, when her brother could not contact her on phone all day he went to her flat and when she did not answer broke open the door and found her hanging.