scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

21 unnamed Andaman and Nicobar islands to be named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

During the programme scheduled on January 23 — observed as Parakram Diwas — Modi will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

The Modi government is kickstarting India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 23 with a range of events and activities planned over the next week. (Representational image/PTI)

Twenty-one largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees next week in a ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday.

During the programme scheduled on January 23 — observed as Parakram Diwas — Modi will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

The Modi government is kickstarting India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 23 with a range of events and activities planned over the next week.

The largest unnamed island will be named after India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Somnath Sharma, who received the award posthumously in 1950. He was killed while defending the Srinagar airport from Pakistani raiders in 1947.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

Other islands will be named after the other 20 Param Vir Chakra awardees of India.

This includes Naik Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh, and Lance Naik Albert Ekka, among others.

“This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” the PMO said in a statement.

Advertisement

In 2018, Ross Islands was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the prime minister during his visit to the Island, in view of the historic significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and to honour the memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 21:08 IST
Next Story

Nothing to lose for New Zealand, it’s India who will be under pressure: Graham Reid

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close