21 unnamed Andaman and Nicobar islands to be named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Twenty-one largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees next week in a ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday.

During the programme scheduled on January 23 — observed as Parakram Diwas — Modi will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

The Modi government is kickstarting India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 23 with a range of events and activities planned over the next week.

The largest unnamed island will be named after India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Somnath Sharma, who received the award posthumously in 1950. He was killed while defending the Srinagar airport from Pakistani raiders in 1947.

Other islands will be named after the other 20 Param Vir Chakra awardees of India.

This includes Naik Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh, and Lance Naik Albert Ekka, among others.

“This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” the PMO said in a statement.

In 2018, Ross Islands was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the prime minister during his visit to the Island, in view of the historic significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and to honour the memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.