21 still missing, says SKM but not yet decided on filing police complaint

At least 21 persons who attended the tractor parade on January 26 are still missing, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has claimed adding that they didn’t return to their trollies at the protest sites or home and their names also do not find mention in the FIRs lodged by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on Monday had said that they had so far filed 44 cases and arrested 120 people in connection with the violence during the farmers’ Republic Day tractor parade.

The SKM claimed that of the 120 arrested, five have been granted bail. The Morcha, however, has yet not decided on filing any official police complaint in relation with the persons who are missing even nine days after the incident.

“These 21 persons have neither reported back to the trollies nor reached their homes. Besides these persons are also not mentioned in the FIRs registered by Delhi Police. Their families and friends have contacted us,” SKM legal committee convener Prem Singh Bhangu said.

He said it was possible that these persons were in hiding due to fear of the Delhi Police. “We have not filed any police complaint. When police officials are not informing us about who all are in custody then how can we expect them to help us find the missing persons,” said Bhangu.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has secured power of attorney of more than 50 per cent of the accused arrested by Delhi police.

“We will fight for them and will provide legal aid. We have provided warm clothes to the accused in jail. Parents of the arrested accused have sent warm clothes and we are making sure that it should reach their children,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC.

He said that Tihar Jail authorities are cooperating with the DSGMC and “several accused have talked with their family over phone”.

On SKM saying that 21 persons are still missing, Sirsa said, “We have no pending inquiry about any missing person”.

Bhangu said that SKM’s panel of lawyers too is taking power of attorney from the arrested persons. “We don’t have exact number, but our panel has already secured bail of five persons,” said Bhangu.