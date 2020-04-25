21 killed in man-animal conflict in Maharashtra, MP in a month

While Madhya Pradesh has seen 13 deaths from man-animal conflict, Vidarbha has recorded eight such deaths in a month. (Representational) While Madhya Pradesh has seen 13 deaths from man-animal conflict, Vidarbha has recorded eight such deaths in a month. (Representational)

Amid a spurt in man-wildlife conflict, with 21 people being killed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in a month, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has launched an app to study the straying of wildlife into human settlements during the period of the lockdown.

The app, Lockdown Wildlife Tracker (LWT), is designed to report the presence of wildlife, but only till the lockdown lasts.

Although the lockdown period has coincided with the onset of the mahua season, which usually sees a spike in deaths due to man-animal conflict since villagers go into the forests to look for the flowers that’s a source of sustenance and livelihood, officials are at pains to explain the unusually high number of casualties. They say they fear a spike in such cases in May, when people start going into forests to collect tendu leaves used to roll beedis.

While Madhya Pradesh has seen 13 deaths from man-animal conflict, Vidarbha has recorded eight such deaths in a month.

In Vidarbha, seven of the eight deaths have occurred in the past 15 days. Forest Department figures from January till April 24 show 16 deaths, which means nearly half the cases have been in the last fortnight. Last year’s death toll in Vidarbha from January to April 24 was 10.

The first death in the lockdown period was reported from Gondia district on March 29. After a brief lull, conflict resumed again on March 8. Since then, seven more deaths have been reported in Chandrapur (3), Gadchiroli (2) Nagpur (1) and Gondia (1). The latest incident was reported on Friday, April 24, from Gadchiroli district when a person collecting mahua flowers was killed by a tiger in Wadsa forest range.

In Madhya Pradesh, 13 deaths have been reported since the third week of March, four of them attributed to tigers, four to elephants, two each to sloth bears and leopards and one to a wild boar. Seven of these have happened since April 2.

These attacks have been spread over a wider geographical area than the usual hotspots. For instance, while Chandrapur in the Vidarbha region is a main conflict zone, it has seen only three of the eight deaths; instead, deaths have been reported from areas such as the Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur, the Armori range in Gadchiroli, and Gondia, which had no record of attacks for the past many years.

Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden Nitin Kakodkar said, “While it may be true that in the lockdown period animals may have started walking into places where they didn’t earlier go due to anthropological pressures, it remains to be seen if this sudden spurt in conflict could be actually attributed to it.”

Madhya Pradesh PCCF (Wildlife) Rajesh Shrivastava said, “This is usually peak tourist season but due to the lockdown, there is no human movement in national parks and jungles. Tigers are naturally moving to buffer zones. People are venturing deep into national parks to collect more flowers leading to encounters. We have advised people to move in groups of 10 to 15, carry sticks and mobiles.”

