21 deaths in a day in Gujarat; Covid patient ‘jumps to death’ in Ahmedabad

A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive woman allegedly jumped to death at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Sunday and has been counted as one of the 21 deaths in the state due to coronavirus in the day.

Hospital authorities said she is suspected to have jumped off the service outlet of the toilet on the third floor of COVID hospital wi-thin the Civil Hospital premises. Her body was found on Sunday morning. A resident of Ajit Mills in Rakhiyal, she was admitted to the Civil Hospital on May 5.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for COVID in Ahmedabad, Dr MM Prabhakar, said, “We suspect that she got out of the toilet service outlet and jumped to death from the third floor due to depression. Her body was found in the toilet service duct on the ground floor. She was a COVID-19 patient and depression is reported among 30 per cent of the cases. The postmortem report is expected tomorrow.” Dr Prabhakar, former medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, was appointed as OSD on May 9 for three months.

Superintendent incharge of Civil Hospital, Dr JV Modi, said, “The patient was COVID-19 positive, asymptomatic and was in the A-3 ward of the hospital.” He added that the body was found around 7 am.Shahibaug police said, “We have recorded her death to have taken place sometime before 10 am today… prima facie it appears that she jumped off the third floor and her body was discovered from the ground floor. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.”

Gujarat reported 398 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 272 of them in Ahmedabad city, taking the total number of cases to 8,232. The death toll in the state due to the virus reached 493 with 21 persons succumbing to the virus on Sunday, 13 of them with co-morbidities. As many as 18 died in Ahmedabad, while one each died in Anand, Bhavnagar and Surat.

Among the casualties in Ahmedabad was former Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board member Habib Mev (53). A resident of Jamalpur ward, the Congress member from 2005-10 was in civil hospital.

Reporting a “huge increase in the discharge rate”, Principal Secretary Health Jayanti Ravi said, “From Saturday 5 pm till Sunday 5 pm, as many as 454 persons were discharged. The rate of discharge, which on May 1 was 15.58 per cent, has more than doubled within nine days to 32.64 per cent. This is significantly higher and we hope this rate would increase in coming days.”

The cumulative number of discharged patients so far is 2,545, she said the rate is high when compared to states, including Punjab (9 per cent), West Bengal (21 per cent), Tamil Nadu (28 per cent), Odisha (21 per cent), Maharashtra (19 per cent), Chandigarh (14 per cent) and Delhi (30.9 per cent).

“This has only been possible with all our teams with focused and strategic approach…,” she said.

Appealing not to panic, Ravi said, “Let us be patient but let us be extremely cautious, follow all social distancing norms. But at the same time, let us not panic and be fearful of COVID condition. Let us learn to live with it and let us learn to adopt all practices that we need to do to be able protect ourselves and fight against this infection.”

Ahmedabad district, which started issuing health cards to super-spreaders on the lines of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, issued 1,106 health cards to street vendors after screening 2,118 within two days.

