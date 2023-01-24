21 Andaman islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

At an online event on the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Modi also unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Bose, to be set up in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Today, it is a proud moment for me as I address the people of Andamans, because this is the land where Subhas Chandra Bose unfurled the national flag for the first time in 1943,” Modi said.

“Islands named today after Param Vir Chakra awardees will be the land of inspiration for generations to come,” he said, adding that it is a message of the immortality of the sacrifices made for the country and the bravery and valour of the Indian Army.

Modi noted that the soldiers were from different states, spoke different languages and dialects, and lived different lifestyles, but the service of the country united them. “Like the sea connects different islands, the feeling of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat unites every child of Mother India,” he said.

The islands have been named after Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, 2nd Lt Rama Raghoba Rane, Nayak Jadunath Singh, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Capt G S Salaria, Lt Col (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, CQMH Abdul Hamid, Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore, Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Major Hoshiar Singh, 2nd Lt Arun Khetrapal, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Naib Subedar Bana Singh, Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar, and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav.

Earlier in the day, paying tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary, marked as Parakram Diwas, Modi said: “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India.”

“Attempt was made to suppress Netaji’s contribution towards freedom struggle, but the entire nation is remembering him today,” he said. He said demands to make Bose’s files public were made by many for long, but it was his government which eventually declassified the files.

The proposed memorial will be set up on Ross Island, which was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018. It will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children’s amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the initiative to name the 21 islands, and said this effort will be a source of encouragement for the country’s armed forces. The government said “the largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted: “On Parakram Diwas, we pay homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji epitomises exceptional courage and patriotism. Under his leadership, millions joined the struggle for India’s freedom. Indians will remain forever indebted to him.”