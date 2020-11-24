207 held for ‘violating’ night curfew in Surat

The night curfew orders, issued by Surat Commissioner of Police Ajaykumar Tomar in the city area on Friday, restricted the movement of people, barring essential service providers, during curfew hours. (Representational)

More than 200 people were arrested across Surat city for violation of night curfew restrictions on Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases.

The notification stated those caught violating the order would be booked under CrPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Police deployment was upped in areas that witness higher public footfall and entry and exit points of the Surat city since Saturday while police vehicles patrolled the roads.

Between 9 pm Saturday to 6 am Sunday, Surat police arrested 107 people for violating the curfew orders, while another 100 people were caught between 9 pm Sunday to 6 am Monday. Assistant Commissioner of Police, special branch, P L Chaudhary said, “Over the last two days, we have arrested 207 people for violation of night curfew orders. We will be stricter in the coming days. We have also intimated police teams to allow emergency medical services and essential service providers to travel during the curfew hours.”

