202nd Anniversary of Battle of Koregaon Bhima: Ajit Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar pay tribute at war memorial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar were among the hundreds of people on Wednesday who paid their respects at the jaystambh, a victory pillar dedicated to the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Today marks the 202nd anniversary of the event in which the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy fought against the British East India Company.

“This pillar has history and every year lakhs of people come here. Some untoward incidents took place two years ago, but the government is taking utmost care and elaborate police bandobast has been made here to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” Pawar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Urging people to visit the war memorial in a peaceful manner, Pawar said, “I appeal to people to come here and offer their tributes, but maintain peace and do not believe in rumours.”

Over thousands of people poured in from various parts of the state and country amidst heavy security cover to pay their tribute. It was during the anniversary celebrations two years ago that violence broke out leaving one dead and several others injured. Multiple cases have been filed over the violence and the then state government, headed by Devendra Fadnavis, had set up a probe commission to ascertain the sequence of events that led to it.

Meanwhile, Pune police last week had issued notices to several people, including right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, and members of Kabir Kala Manch, barring them from entering the district for four days from December 29, PTI reported.

Ekbote was arrested in March 2018 for allegedly instigating and orchestrating the violence around Koregaon Bhima.

Bhide was also booked and named in the FIR, but never arrested.

The police attributed the violence to the Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, where provocative speeches were allegedly made. They are also probing the alleged “Maoist link” of some activists to the Elgar Parishad conclave.

