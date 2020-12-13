2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Get rid of ‘sting rajya’ to get ‘Ram rajya’, says Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) announcement that it would contest the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Saturday promised the hill-state ‘Ram rajya’ provided people replace the “sting model of governance” with the “Arvind Kejriwal model of governance”.

Sisodia made the remark during a public interaction programme —’Devbhoomi ki baat, Manish Sisodia ke saath’ in Haldwani, after a visit to Kainchi Dham ashram.

Bringing up a reference to various ‘sting’ videos of senior leaders of political parties, Sisodia appealed to the people of the state saying, “You have an opportunity for devbhoomi (Land of god). There is ‘sting rajya’ at one side, but you want ‘Ram rajya’. So, speak about Ram rajya and leave ‘sting rajya’ Get rid of the rules of ‘sting’ chief ministers and Ram rajya will come,” Sisodia said.

Top News Right Now MHA deputes 3 officers part of Nadda's security to Centre, Bengal says no

J&K DDC polls: In fray today, two candidates seeking to put PSA, jail behind

Farmers’ protest day 17: ‘For each person who goes back home, 10 arrive’ Click here for more

Sisodia said that after a ‘sting’ video of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat surfaced, he stopped speaking about the current Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat. “And when a sting about Trivendra Singh Rawat surfaced, he stopped speaking about his predecessor (Harish Rawat),” Sisodia said.

He added that earlier, people of the state had to choose between BJP and Congress because they had no other options. He asked people to give Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Kejriwal a chance saying “…you will forget BJP and Congress, as has happened in Delhi”.

AAP has announced that it will contest all 70 seats in the state.

On a question about the party’s CM candidate, Sisodia said Kejriwal would soon announce a candidate after discussions with people of the state.

Sisodia, also Delhi’s Education Minister, challenged CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for a debate on the work of his government in the past four years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.