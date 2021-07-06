Mayawati: BJP giving political colour to conversions to hide its failure

In a stinging attack on the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday accused the saffron party of giving political colour to the issue of religious conversion in an attempt to hide its failures ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in five states. She also hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same, saying it was like “Munh mein Ram, bagal mein chhuri” — a Hindi proverb that roughly translates to having“two-faced nature”.

In a statement, the former chief minister said, “It seems that now they (BJP) want to give political colour to (religious conversions) to cover their weaknesses ahead of the Assembly elections to be held in some states of the country. If this (religious conversion) is really a conspiracy, it is highly condemnable,” Mayawati said.

Stating that it is totally illegal to pressure, intimidate or lure someone for forced religious conversion, Mayawati said: “There should also be strict legal action if there is any anti-India conspiracy in this matter. However, making this a Hindu-Muslim issue and targeting Muslims by looking at the entire Muslim community with suspicion under a well thought and pre-planned conspiracy is wrong too. BSP firmly opposes this as this will create enmity between both the religions, and which is not good for the country.”

Alleging that the BJP has a political interest in cases of religious conversion, the BSP chief said, “It is being claimed that a conspiracy to harm the country under the guise of religious conversion was going on for a long time. If this is true then what were the intelligence agencies of the country doing till now. The action that is being taken now should have been taken long back.”

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva, Mayawati said his words were “hard to digest”. “Because we all can see the difference between all that is said and all that is done by the RSS, BJP and company, and their governments,” Mayawati said.

Mayawati said that the way RSS chief has been blaming Indian politics by calling it divisive, is not right, “because the same BJP and BJP governments that enjoy the unconditional support of the RSS, are the reason for casteism, political malice and communal violence in the society”.

Stating that BJP has no existence without the help and support of the RSS, the BSP chief said: “It is known to all that all the BJP governments, be at the Centre or in states, including Uttar Pradesh, are working on the agenda of the RSS, instead of working on the humanitarian thoughts in the Indian Constitution. As a result, there is an environment of uneasiness, anarchy, violence, tension and chaos in the society and on the economic front.”

“Why is the RSS not able to get what it wants to be implemented by the BJP and its governments?” she added.

Mayawati, who had formed alliances and government with the BJP in the past, said had the BSP believed that the BJP can truly come out of the grasp of the RSS and work towards the betterment of ‘sarvsamaj’ and people of all religions, then it would have neither quit from the 1995 coalition government nor separated from the BJP in 2003. “There is a huge difference in what the RSS says and does. Especially in the case of communalism and righteousness, they do exactly the opposite of what they say. This is not hidden from anyone,” she added.

The BSP chief also said that there is a general belief that the Yogi Adityanath government has been seizing and demolishing properties in Uttar Pradesh “under a casteist, religious and political mentality, targeting mainly the Muslim community”.

“This should stop… This is creating a feeling of insecurity among the Muslims. It’s not good. If there is any truth in this, then it is not right. This raises several questions on the style of the functioning of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh,” she added.