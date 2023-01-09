In 2021, land subsidence similar to Joshimath was found in nearby Raini village

The land subsidence in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, and the subsequent cracks appearing in houses making the area unsafe for human settlement, is not the first such case in the state. Over the last couple of years, numerous villages in districts across the state have been awaiting relocation due to the vulnerability of the habitat due to the impact of extreme weather events.

In June-July 2021, cracks in houses similar to those in Joshimath were found in the Raini village, barely 22 kilometre from Joshimath town. Raini is located on the river banks at the confluence of the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga about 22 km from Joshimath. It is on the Joshimath-Malari Road in the Chamoli district at the north-western edge of Nanda Devi National Park.

The Uttarakhand government appointed a team of geologists to survey the village, which was found unfit for habitation subsequently. Recommending the evacuation of the Raini village, the survey and report found that the village was vulnerable and required “slope stabilisation” to keep it from subsiding further.

“Presently, the Raini village is facing serious slope stability problems where the whole habituated area is affected by the active subsidence whereas the downslope is affected by the toe erosion. During the investigation, wide cracks were observed in the walls and floors of many houses indicating active slope movement in the area. It is therefore advisable to rehabilitate the Raini village to an alternate safe location,” said the survey report.

On February 7, 2021, Raini was severely struck by a flash flood event. This flash flood was caused by a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier being torn away and causing a glacial lake outburst flood and ran downstream of the Rishi Ganga River, the Dhauli Ganga River and in turn the Alaknanda—the major headstream of the Ganga, before hitting the village this flood destroyed the Rishi Ganga Dam and power plant.

The flood severely damaged the foothills of the Raini village, leading to wide cracks of between 5 cm to 10 cm on the service road as well as structures in the village, found geologists of the Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Initiative.

Chamoli and Bageshwar districts in Uttarakhand also experienced torrential rain in June of 2021, with Bageshwar recording excess rain to the tune of 175 per cent with a total of 901.3 mm of rain from June 1-July 27 against the normal of 327.9 mm. Similarly, Chamoli witnessed a surplus of rain by 423 per cent between June 9-15, and an excess of 863 per cent of rain between June 23-30.

“The sudden rise of flood comprises colluvium with high flow intensity also caused to disturb in the slope face area and slope forming strata got disturbed. Some noticeable damages to the residential structures on top of the slope and also some slip zones were identified where tensional cracks and erosion took place,” the state government report said.

“During the field visit, it was observed that the slope-forming material is highly saturated due to incessant rainfall. The soil/debris material loses its strength when the slope-forming material gets saturated. As a result, there are many slips area observed in the village from toe to uphill of the slope. In addition to this, soil erosion is also observed along the localised water channels,” it said.

The survey found, that like in the case of Joshimath, Raini village was located on old landslide debris material. The report also warned against hill-slope cutting for road construction which posed a threat of “slope failure” and recommended properly implemented “drainage provisions’’ to divert surface run-off during the monsoons.

“Mountains of Uttarakhand are ecologically very fragile. On top of that, deforestation, rapid urbanisation and ever-increasing construction work have made the situation even worse. The state is already vulnerable to natural disasters and the slightest impact of climate change or global warming can result in mass destruction,” said G P Sharma, President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

“We have already started witnessing impacts of climate change in terms of extreme weather events like cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, or glacial outbursts. If the rise in global temperatures remains unchecked, we would see an increase in monsoon rainfall. To be more precise, we would see a rise in extreme weather events, which can be very dangerous for the hilly states,” added Sharma.