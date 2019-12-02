2019 saw wettest November in J&K, shows IMD data

November 2019 was the wettest November ever recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather data maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shown.

Advertising

High amounts of both solid and liquid precipitation — snowfall and rainfall — were recorded in this past month. As per snowfall records maintained by IMD, available only for the last four decades, the UT received an excess precipitation of 313 per cent in November.

According to Met officials, almost every passing western disturbance caused precipitation over J&K during this period. Meteorologists said jet streams are presently blowing along at much lower latitudes than normal, which is one of the reasons behind consistent precipitation over extreme parts of the country.

“While the Siberian High gets established by this time of the year, the cold winds from the extra-tropics (polar regions) were found to have penetrated to much southern latitudes than normal. As a result, there is early snowfall over northern regions and every passing western disturbance caused snow or rainfall,” said AK Srivastava, head, climate research division at IMD, Pune.

Advertising

Two spells of snowfall in the last month remained the highest 24-hour snowfall ever recorded in the month of November — Gulmarg recorded 4 feet of snow between November 6 and 7, even as the entire UT received 96mm equivalent snow during these two days. The districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama reported 1-2 feet of snow on November 26.

In the Kashmir division, Srinagar and Pulwana remained the wettest districts, and the rainfall recorded was 685 per cent and 618 per cent above normal, respectively.

In the Jammu region, Rajouri was the wettest district, with an excess of 409 per cent rainfall. The only rain-deficit district in November was Poonch.