2019 Pulwama attack case: NIA court declares JeM chief, 5 others absconders

40 CRPF personnel were killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack. (File photo)

An NIA court on Tuesday declared Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, his two brothers — Rouf Asgar and Ammar Alvi — and three others as absconders in the case related to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

NIA judge Suneet Gupta issued a warrant under Section 512 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the JeM chief, his two brothers, Pakistan resident Mohammad Ismail and Pulwama residents Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo and Sameer Ahmad.

The warrant was issued after the central investigating agency told the court that the six were absconding.

Calling the Pulwama attack a “well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based leadership of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad”, the NIA, in its chargesheet filed last month had listed key evidence, including the “forensically matched” voice of Asgar discussing the attack, and a Pakistan government ID card issued to Azhar’s nephew, Mohammed Umer Farooq, named as the key conspirator.

High-speed internet only in 2 districts

Jammu: The J&K administration on Tuesday decided to continue with high-speed internet data on postpaid mobile phones only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts. It said that internet speed in remaining districts would be restricted to 2G as there were inputs from security agencies about terror modules trying to lure youths into terror ranks so as to disturb peace in the Union territory. —ENS

