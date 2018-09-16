2019 Lok Sabha polls: Veterans to head key Congress panels

Congress leader P Chidambaram. Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Getting into Lok Sabha election mode, the Congress has appointed veterans A K Antony, P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma as heads of key panels that will draw up the party’s strategies, prepare the blueprint of its campaign and come up with its manifesto. The party will soon launch a website inviting suggestions for preparing the 2019 manifesto.

The nine-member core committee and the manifesto and campaign panels met here to begin preparations for the elections. Sources said former Union minister Antony was appointed chairman of the core committee. While former Finance Minister Chidambaram will head the panel that will prepare the manifesto, former Commerce Minister and Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma will head the publicity committee.

The party will have consultations with stakeholders across the country to prepare the manifesto. “The issues have been thrashed out but it will be driven by what the people want… we will present an alternative vision,” a senior leader who is part of the deliberations said.

