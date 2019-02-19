2019 Lok Sabha polls: Ramadoss gets 7 seats as AIADMK seals pact with PMK in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of talks between the BJP and AIADMK to finalise an alliance, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party Tuesday brought the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on board for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The regional party has been offered seven of the 40 seats to contest from the state and Puducherry, and will also be given one Rajya Sabha seat. PMK has also vowed to support AIADMK for the bypolls to 21 seats — also scheduled this year — necessitated due to the disqualification of MLAs under the anti-defection law.

Advertising

In a press conference following talks, Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said, “Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) joined our alliance today. Seven seats allotted to PMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. We will fight on 21 seats in by-elections and PMK will support us.”

Ramadoss, meanwhile, described it as “an alliance for people’s welfare, a mega-coalition and a victorious alliance”, reported PTI. “To retrieve the rights of Tamil Nadu people, we have made a 10-point charter of demands,” he added.

Read this story in Tamil

PMK founder Ramadoss has put forth a 10-point demand. They are:

*Release of seven convicts in Rajiv-Gandhi assassination case.

*Prohibition of liquor should be implemented gradually.

*To protect water resources, sand quarries should be closed gradually.

*Construction of Mekedatu Dam across Cauvery shouldn’t be allowed.

*The government should take steps to restore the old pension scheme to its employees

*Crop loans given to farmers should be waived off, a pay commission should be set for farmers

*Tamil Nadu should be exempted from NEET examinations

*Cauvery delta area should be announced as a protected agricultural zone.

Advertising

*20 irrigation projects should be developed in Tamil Nadu. Godavari and Cauvery connectivity project should be implemented.

*Caste-wise census should be implemented