2019 Lok Sabha polls: In tight spot, Nitish Kumar may have to bargain hard for seats

Nitish is slated to meet Amit Shah on July 12 Nitish is slated to meet Amit Shah on July 12

Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar, who is in a tight corner after he quit the Grand Alliance and returned to the NDA, now faces a complex fight for survival as a dominant player in the state. In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Nitish would be looking to field candidates in a “respectable” number of seats out of the 40 constituencies in Bihar. Since the BJP and its allies, the LJP and the RLSP, currently hold 22, six and three seats, respectively, Nitish has to successfully persuade the saffron party to accept a sizeable cut in its share to let that happen.

Against this backdrop, many are looking forward to the meeting between BJP president Amit Shah and Nitish, slated for July 12. Meanwhile, the absence of options for Nitish has given rise to speculation that he may return to the RJD-Congress-NCP combine. This speculation has gained currency due to statements of Congress in-charge of Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil and AICC secretary Shakeel Ahmed Khan in favour of Nitish’s re-induction.

The idea has failed to excite Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in Assembly. He has declared that doors of the Grand Alliance are closed to Nitish. RJD sources say that even if the Congress backs the proposal at the top level, Tejashwi would insist that Nitish be taken back only if he relinquishes chief ministership for the RJD, considering that his party has more seats in the Assembly.

There are multiple reasons for Nitish’s sense of disillusionment vis-a-vis the BJP. One, he had hoped that as a reciprocal action after a full BJP representation in his Cabinet, a JD(U) nominee, in this case his confidante and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, would be inducted into the Narendra Modi government. According to JD(U) sources, Nitish was looking forward to allocation of a major portfolio like Railways to his party. One year on, nothing of the sort has happened.

Two, Nitish was not comfortable with Lalu practically running a parallel government by controlling departments allocated to ministers from the RJD. This was in contrast to the free hand given to him by the BJP earlier. On his return, he finds that it is not the same old BJP anymore. Besides, the bureaucracy, seeing the BJP as a more consequential party now, is deferential to saffron party leaders. This means reduced importance of Nitish. Three, the JD(U) feels, the BJP has not appreciated the fact that Nitish backed the Modi government on critical issues, including demonetisation, surgical strikes and GST.

The “respectable” seat-share formula, JD(U) sources elaborate, would mean that the party would be offered some 15 Lok Sabha seats. BJP sources, on the other hand, indicate that the JD(U) would be offered nine — the two it holds and those held by RJD (four), Congress (two) and NCP (one).

JD(U) sources say nine seats would be a loss of face for Nitish. The JD(U) has an issue not just with what it considers a low number, but because most of these seats are in areas with a strong presence of Yadavs and Muslims. If the rival formation could win them at the height of Modi wave, there is little chance of the JD(U) winning them now.

But does it mean there is no common meeting ground? According to JD(U) sources, there is still a way out. They said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani had given us seats in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Karnataka. The present BJP leadership can also compensate us outside Bihar.” In return, they argued, the BJP can get a Kurmi leader like Nitish for campaigning across the country.

The BJP too has a stake in the alliance. It has lost two allies, TDP and PDP, while the relationship with Shiv Sena is far from pleasant. A break-up with the JD(U) would not just lead to adverse publicity, but also undermine its prospects in Bihar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App