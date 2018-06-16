2019 Lok Sabha polls: CPM allies ‘reluctant’ to partner with Congress

There has been a general proposition within CPM that there should be an alliance with Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to defeat both TMC and BJP. However, a final decision in the regard has not yet been taken. There has been a general proposition within CPM that there should be an alliance with Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to defeat both TMC and BJP. However, a final decision in the regard has not yet been taken.

CPM allies on Friday said they were reluctant to ally with the Congress ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls, with the CPI and Left Front claiming such an understanding would “bring doom” to Left parties. The two parties asked the CPM to take lessons from the 2016 Assembly elections.

CPI state secretary Swapan Banerjee said, “It is a well-known fact that votes from Congress do not get transferred to Left, while votes from the Left get transferred to Congress. If we cannot get their votes, then what is the point of having an electoral understanding? A bipartite meeting with CPM will be held soon and we will raise our reservations.”

There has been a general proposition within CPM that there should be an alliance with Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to defeat both TMC and BJP. However, a final decision in the regard has not yet been taken.

The Forward Bloc, meanwhile, said Left parties would not benefit from such an understanding. “In 2016 Assembly election, there was an understanding between Left and Congress… The Congress benefited the most after getting our votes. If such an alliance is repeated, then Left Front would benefit nothing. In such circumstances the TMC or any other party would benefit the most,” said Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee.

The RSP, meanwhile, is yet to take a final decision on the issue. “We have to engage in debates and discussions with all partners of Left Front before arriving at a conclusion. But there should be a direct contest with the Congress in places where Left Front is strong,” said RSP state secretary Khsiti Goswami.

Despite repeated attempts, CPM leaders could not be reached for comment.

