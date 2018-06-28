2019 Lok Sabha polls: Cong to hold meeting of MLAs, panchayat leaders

There are a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Currently, all the seats are represented by the BJP as Congress candidates had lost on all seats in the 2014 elections. There are a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Currently, all the seats are represented by the BJP as Congress candidates had lost on all seats in the 2014 elections.

The Gujarat Congress unit has called a meeting of all its MLAs and recently elected presidents and vice-presidents of the district panchayats to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to party leaders, state party chief Amit Chavda and senior party leaders including Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil will take feedback from the legislators about the grassroots level during the meeting.

Party spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “We have invited all MLAs and district panchayat office-bearers to discuss the ground level political situation with regard to the Congress in urban and rural areas and prepare our strategy accordingly.” There are a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Currently, all the seats are represented by the BJP as Congress candidates had lost on all seats in the 2014 elections.

