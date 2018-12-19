2019 Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi says won’t let PM Modi sleep on farm loan waiver, BJP hits back

A DAY after the newly formed Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh announced farm loan waivers, party president Rahul Gandhi made it clear on Tuesday that the issue is going to be one of their main poll planks for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Opposition would mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would not let him sleep until all farm loans have been waived.

Advertising

Hitting back, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul’s statement that he would not let the Prime Minister sleep marked a new low in the country’s public discourse.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul continued his attack on the government over the Rafale jet deal and sought to hardsell the loan waivers announced by the new Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments.

“The Congress and other Opposition parties will together force Modiji to waive the loans of farmers… We will stand with the farmers, fight for them, will not retract an inch… and will not let Modiji sleep till the farm loans are waived,” he said. Asked if the Congress manifesto for 2019 would promise farm loan waiver, he said, “That is guaranteed, 100 per cent. If Modiji does not do it, we will do it.”

Advertising

Prasad said that nothing better can be expected from Rahul, whose party had ensured that Indians did not sleep during its 60 years of rule due to rampant corruption.

Rahul claimed the Centre had waived the loans of 15 big industrialists, adding up to about Rs 3.5 lakh crore, but not even a rupee of farmers’ debt was written off. “Modiji has made two Indias — one India of 15-20 people, loan waiver for the rich and private aircraft, and the other of the poor… farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers,” he said.

Asked about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s statement that people of the state were deprived of employment because of “outsiders” from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and only those industries that offer 70 per cent employment to people from Madhya Pradesh would get benefits, Rahul replied: “I will discuss this issue. I am not aware of this issue. I will give you a reply after studying it.”

Hitting back at Rahul, Prasad said: “I am given to understand that Rahul Gandhi today said that he will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sleep. This is a new low in the public discourse of the country.” The Congress, he said, had been in power for about 60 of the last 70 years. “What have they done for farmers? They are doing just drama now,” he said.

Rahul also attacked the government on the Rafale deal. Referring to the Centre’s plea on the “error” in the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Rafale matter, he said: “This is just the beginning. One after another, there will be more typo errors… typo errors will soon be visible in the JPC issue, Rafale issue, farm loan waiver and demonetisation…”

He accused the government of running away from a debate in Parliament on the Rafale issue — a charge that Prasad hurled back at Rahul.

Prasad dared the Congress and its president to discuss the fighter jet deal “eye to eye” in the House. “Don’t run away from the debate,” he said, adding that the Congress was fleeing from a debate on the issue because it had many skeletons from defence deals in its cupboard.