2019 General Elections: KCR daughter moots non-BJP, non-Cong ‘neutral front’

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which swept the Assembly elections held in Telangana earlier this month, has revived the idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress front ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the proposed grouping a “neutral front”, TRS Lok Sabha MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said the BJP-led NDA has “failed miserably” in keeping its promises and also ruled out the possibility of her party joining the Congress-led UPA.

“We are working for a coalition that is free of both the Congress and the BJP. We are not the ‘Team B’ of any party. We are ‘Team B’ of Indian people,” Kavitha said here. “This is a time when a neutral platform should be established…. We will certainly work (and) make sure we form an alliance that will not have the BJP or the Congress.”

Pitching for regional parties to come together, Kavitha, the MP from Nizamabad, said, “In future, we will see regional parties play a greater role in national politics because what national parties can’t do, regional parties are able to.”

She indicated that the TRS, led by her father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will seek to form an alliance or understanding with parties that are not comfortable with a proposed Congress-led ‘grand alliance’. “(Congress president) Rahul Gandhi’s name is being proposed as a Prime Ministerial candidate but we are not part of that grouping. From the same group, two regional parties, very strong ones, objected to his name,” Kavitha said, referring to the Trinamool Congress and the BSP.

Explained ‘Neutral front’ idea has potential to help BJP The revival of talks for a third front by the TRS is significant on two counts: first, it shows K Chandrashekar Rao’s own inclination to come to national politics, leaving the state to his successor and son Rama Rao, and second, the move comes at a time when the Congress has got re-energised after forming the government in three Hindi heartland states. With the prospects of an alternative government without the BJP or the Congress looking bleak in the present scenario, many feel such a front has the potential to split anti-BJP votes, thereby helping the saffron party ensure that the Congress’s attempts are not successful.

“This is not about one person becoming Prime Minister, or about one party rising to power. This is about truly addressing the issues of the people,” she maintained.

Kavitha also played down the Congress’s success in forming governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan following the recent round of state elections.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Kavitha defended her father calling him a “buffoon” after he hugged PM Narendra Modi in Parliament in July this year. “It was a silly move. The whole nation watched and laughed at him (Rahul),” she said.