2019 calendar with Rajya Sabha history lessons

The Rajya Sabha did not have a Leader of Opposition for 34 out of the 66 years since it came into being. The institution of Leader of Opposition was formally created through an Act in 1977, although the House had its first Opposition leader in Shyam Nandan Mishra (Congress-O) — between December 1969 and March 1971.

The periods when Rajya Sabha had no Leader of Opposition were May 1952-November 1969, April 1972-January 1978, March 1978-December 1979, April 1980-December 1989, and February 1991-May 1991, the calendar chronicles. Manmohan Singh has the distinction of being the Leader of Opposition and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha for the longest duration — over six years and 10 years, respectively.

These are among the interesting factoids about the Rajya Sabha in the 2019 calendar that the Upper House Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu, released on Wednesday. Naidu, however, will not feature in any of the 12 monthly pages of the calendar. The RS Secretariat went into a tizzy accommodating 13 chairmen of the House in 12 pages. Senior officials proposed to feature the first Chairman, Dr S Radhakrishnan, on the cover page so that Naidu could feature in the December page.

But Naidu refused, asserting that Radhakrishnan was the first Chairman and should feature in the January page. Hamid Ansari got the December page. Naidu will be on the cover page.