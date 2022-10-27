2018 chit fund scam: CBI arrests private firm director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the director of a private firm in an ongoing investigation of a case registered in 2018 in connection with a chit fund scam.

The accused was identified as Sanjoy Kumar Singh, director of Tulips Infonet (India) Private Limited.

According to the CBI, Singh came into contact with Soumyarup Bhowmik, the then chairman of Burdwan Sunmarg Welfare Organisation (a “ponzi company”), in 2011.

“Singh in conspiracy with Bhowmik had illegally transferred `419.9 lakh from the trust account and misappropriated the same. Singh facilitated Bhowmik in opening a bank account in Durgapur by issuing a false identity and address certificate,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The accused will be produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Paschim Bardhaman, at Asansol (West Bengal).