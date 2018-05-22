2017 Panchkula violence: Aditya Insan declared proclaimed offender

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to trace Aditya Insan has failed to make much headway. The Haryana police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Aditya Insan. (Express file photo) A special investigation team (SIT) formed to trace Aditya Insan has failed to make much headway. The Haryana police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Aditya Insan. (Express file photo)

ADITYA INSAN, spokesman of Dera Sacha Sauda and one of the prime accused in the Panchkula violence case last year, was declared proclaimed offender (PO) on Monday. The orders were issued by the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Rohit Vats.

Aditya Insan, a qualified surgeon from AIIMS and associated with Dera Sacha Sauda for more than two decades, has been absconding since August 25, 2017 when violence broke out minutes after the announcement of conviction of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in two rape cases.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said, “We moved an application to declare Aditya Insan a PO. The court has now done that.” The Haryana Police Monday also released a video highlighting names and photos of absconding accused in the Panchkula violence cases.

