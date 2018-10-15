2016 jat quota stir: Minister’s family to spend aid on marriages of poor girls

Sources close to the family told The Indian Express that as many as 400 marriages will take place with the compensation amount of about Rs three crore. (File) Sources close to the family told The Indian Express that as many as 400 marriages will take place with the compensation amount of about Rs three crore. (File)

More than two-and-a-half years after their house was set on fire when violence erupted during Jat quota stir in February 2016, the family of Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has decided to spend the compensation given to them on the marriage of

poor girls.

Sources close to the family told The Indian Express that as many as 400 marriages will take place with the compensation amount of about Rs three crore.

“It would be biggest mass marriage function of poor girls which would be organised in Rohtak on December 15,” said Major Satyapal Sindhu, who is younger brother of the minister, on Saturday.

He said that the amount received as compensation from the state government for the arson and damage caused to ‘Sindhu Bhavan’ in Rohtak in February 2016 would be spent on this function.

He said that as a part of political conspiracy, his family was attacked and their house was set on fire. “This matter is in CBI court and after this incident, the government has released compensation of about Rs 3 crore.”

