2015 desecration cases: Justice (retd) Zora Singh panel report bogus, fraud, says Sukhpal Singh Khaira

A day after Justice (retd) Zora Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleged that Punjab government did not act against the accused responsible for Guru Granth Sahib’s desecration in Bargadi in 2015, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who recently quit the AAP and formed Punjabi Ekta Party, called his commission bogus and fraudulent.

“The commission was formed to cover up the then Punjab Chief Minsiter Parkash Singh Badal, his deputy Sukhbir and dera (Sirsa) people for their role in Bargari sacrilege and subsequent Behbal Kalan firing incident,” he said, presenting two persons before the media, who he claimed, were tortured after the Justice (retd) Zora Singh Commission report was out.

Khaira said that his party will get justice for these victims and if required, they will file a Public Interest Litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state police and the then deputy Chief Minister. He also demanded that Justice Singh should return all the perks availed by him during his investigation in the Bargadi case. Justice Singh Commission was formed by the then SAD-BJP government to investigate the Bargari and Behbal Kalana firing cases. Khaira presented Gora Singh, granthi of Gurdwara Burj Jawahar Singh village, and Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Bargari, before the media alleging that both had been subjected to third-degree torture by Punjab Police during Justice Singh Commission’s investigation.

“At least 15 people from my village had been tortured during the ongoing Baragri desecration incident investigations and one of them had also lost his mental balance,” said Gora.

Gora and Gurmukh said since February 2016 they have regularly been subjected to torture.

“My wife Swaranjit Kaur and I were given electric shocks and tortured. My wife was tortured to an extent that her rasauli (ulcer) burst and she is still under treatment as I am coming from the hospital. Our lives have been ruined by the report of this commission and our house is in a dilapidated condition. We were taken for narco test in Gujarat and lie detection test in New Delhi,” said Gora, adding that along with them, Gurmukh, Karamjit Singh, another granthi of Gursar Gurdwara Sahib, and another person were taken for these tests.

“The CIA staff took us for interrogation, tortured us at their office and several other places, during which Karamjit’s tongue was pulled out,” alleged Gora.

Gurmukh alleged he was electrocuted. “I was forced to intake ice and then hot water was poured inside my mouth and I could not even breathe properly. My house was demolished and entire family was tortured for no fault of us due to Zora Singh’s false report,” he said.

Both of them said that police wanted that either we should admit the crime of sacrilege or blame two brothers, Rupinder and Jaswinder Singh, or any political outfit.

“We have come before media for the first time as no one listened to us till date, including the Zora Singh Commission, which made false statements yesterday (Wednesday) too,” said Gora.

They said that Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission had met them and they had recorded their statements, following which Rs 5 lakh each compensation was announced for them by the Congress government, which they were yet to receive.

“Even we were interrogated by the CBI and later when nothing was found against us, Punjab Police apologised to us for their misdeed,” said Gurmukh.

Khaira later said it is clear that the AAP is siding those who have subjected the innocent people to third-degree torture in the name of investigation. “The Punjabi Ekta Party will take the cases of 15 such people, including Gurmukh and Gora, with the Punjab government and court.”

Khaira further said that when Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh had brought the truth before the government, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should implement it soon as possible.