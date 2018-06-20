Arson case: Ten Dera followers in judicial remand

Dera followers’ role in the desecration cases that happened in 2015 in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages is also being probed. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ File) Dera followers’ role in the desecration cases that happened in 2015 in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages is also being probed. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ File)

TEN DERA followers arrested in the 2011 case of arson case were Tuesday produced via video conferencing in at a Moga court and were sent in judicial remand till July 3.

Their role in the desecration cases that happened in 2015 in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages is also being probed. Meanwhile, CBI team which arrived in Moga on Sunday is still there and is collecting evidences from Punjab Police over the desecration cases.

DIG Ranbir Singh Khattra said, “The CBI team is still here and is collecting evidences in the cases handed over to them in November 2015.”

