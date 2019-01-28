2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: UP govt directs officials to withdraw 18 cases

NINE MONTHS after it sought the opinion of the district administration on withdrawal of 131 cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots, the state government has directed them to file withdrawal applications for 18 such cases in court.

District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma said, “Three days ago, I received withdrawal application in 18 cases of Muzaffarnagar riots from the state law department. It will soon be sent to court after examining of records. These cases were lodged under Rioting, Arms Act and dacoity charges. No public representatives are accused in any of them.”

“The applications will be moved through government counsels in concerned courts. These 18 cases are among those on which the government had sought details including opinion on withdrawal,” said Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Amit Singh.

At least 60 people were killed and several were displaced during the violence that took place in 2013 in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts. In February last year, a delegation of ‘Khap Chaudharis’ led by BJP MP Sanjiv Balyan had met CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow urging him to withdraw cases lodged against Hindus.

A month later, the government wrote to the district administration seeking reports on 131 riots cases, as well as views of the DM, SSP and government counsel on withdrawing them in “public interest”. It had also sought details and opinion on two such cases in which Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi and others are accused.

In August last year, the district administration had opposed the government’s proposal.