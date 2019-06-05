2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case: 5 arrested for skipping court hearing, sixth absconding

THE MUZAFFARNAGAR police Tuesday arrested five of six accused persons for not appearing in a court hearing in the murder case of one Shahnawaz, killed at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar on August 27, 2013 leading to the killing of two Jat youths the same day. The killings had later triggered large-scale communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts from September 7 that year, leaving 62 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced.

A local court in Muzaffarnagar has been hearing the case and had issued summons and arrest warrants too against the six accused for not attending court proceedings. Last month, the court had issued order for attachment of properties of all the six persons when they did not appear before the court.

“The accused were arrested from their residences in Malikpura… A sixth accused, Ravinder, is absconding and his house will be sealed. The accused were presented before the acting Chief Judicial Magistrate and were sent to judicial custody,” said Mukesh Chandra Mishra, Circle Officer (Jansath).

Shahnawaz was allegedly murdered by two Jat men, identified only as Sachin and Gaurav, the fallout of an alleged “eve-teasing incident”. Within minutes, the two were allegedly lynched by villagers.

Gaurav’s father and five other relatives of the two youths were named in the Shahnawaz murder case.

In 2015, the SIT investigating the riot cases had filed a closure report in Shahnawaz’s murder case. Shahnawaz’s father, Saleem, had filed a petition challenging the closure report. The court treated the case as a complaint, and later, issued summons to all the six persons and when they did not appear, issued non-bailable warrants against them last year.