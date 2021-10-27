2013 Gandhi Maidan blasts case: NIA Court convicts 9 out of 10 accused

A special NIA court convicted nine out 10 accused in the 2013 Patna serial blasts case on Wednesday. One accused was acquitted due to the lack of the evidence.

The blasts had occurred at the Gandhi Maidan during the “Hunkar” rally of the then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. The blast killed five people and left over 70 injured.

While six of the blasts had taken place around the rally venue, two bombs went off within 150 metres of the platform from where Modi delivered his speech. The last bomb went off at 12.25 pm — 20 minutes before Modi and top BJP leaders took the stage. Four live bombs were later discovered near the rally venue.

Though the Bihar Police did not call it a terror attack, then Director General of Police Abhayanand had confirmed the use of IED and timers. Intelligence sources had also hinted at the use of ammonium nitrate, detonators, timer device and iron nails.

The NIA had arrested alleged mastermind Hyder Ali alias ‘Black Beauty’,Taufeeq Ansari, Mojibullah and Numan Ansari in connection with the case in 2014. NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh on their head.