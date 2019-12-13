2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s mother moves SC opposing review plea of convict

Nirbhaya’s mother talks on phone at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) Nirbhaya’s mother talks on phone at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder victim moved the Supreme Court on Friday opposing the plea filed by one of the four death-row convicts, Akshay, seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding him the death penalty.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde allowed her to file a plea after she urged the apex court to “hear her too when it takes up review plea of convict Akshay on December 17.”

Meanwhile, a Delhi court will hear on Wednesday a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against four people convicted in the case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Friday deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts — Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) — in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

