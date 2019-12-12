2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC to hear review plea of a convict on December 17

The Supreme Court will hear on December 17 the plea filed by one of the four death-row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape case seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding him death penalty.
A three-judge bench will hear the plea filed by a convict, whose lawyer has questioned in the review petition the capital punishment at a time life is getting “short” due to rising pollution.
The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the three other convicts in the case saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.
A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.
She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore.
