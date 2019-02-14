2012 Delhi gangrape case: Victim’s parents want immediate execution of death row convicts

The parents of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim on Thursday approached a Delhi court, seeking direction on the immediate execution of four death row convicts in the case. The court has slated the hearing for March 2.

Advertising

Last year in December, the Supreme Court had dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) urging expedition of the procedure to hang the accused. The PIL filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivasatava had sought direction from the central government to execute all the four death row convicts within two weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta later asked the petitioner, “What kind of prayer are you making?” It further said, “You are making the court a joke.”

On July 9, 2018, the apex court had upheld its verdict of awarding the death penalty to the convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case. A three-judge bench had also rejected the review pleas filed by the three – Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) – of the four convicts. The apex court said the death row convicts failed to point out “error apparent on the face of the record” in the judgment.

In January this year, the top court asked the fourth convict to soon file his plea seeking review of its verdict upholding the death sentence awarded to him, saying the court “cannot wait” for long.

Advertising

A paramedical student was gangraped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of it along with her friend. The victim was admitted to a South Delhi hospital. The victim later succumbed to her injuries.