2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC begins hearing review plea filed by one of the convicts

The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33). (File) The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33). (File)

The Supreme Court begins hearing a review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the December 16, 2012 Delhi gangrape case, a day after Chief Justice of India S A Bobde recused himself on personal grounds from hearing the plea. In his review plea, convict Akshay wanted the sentence commuted as “rising pollution” has increased mortality rates.

The newly constituted three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna is hearing the petition.

The apex court will also hear the petition filed by Advocate Sanjeev Kumar, seeking immediate direction to execute the culprits at the earliest.

Meanwhile, after the Supreme court hearing, a Delhi court is also scheduled to hear a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against the four convicts.

On December 13, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had said he will wait for the outcome of the review petition hearing in the top court, and issued fresh notices to the four convicts and their lawyers to appear before the court on December 18. “At least I have to wait till the time, the review is pending. My view is that once the review is pending before the Supreme Court, let’s wait for the outcome,” the judge had said.

The Supreme Court has already dismissed, more than a year ago on July 9, 2018, the review pleas filed by Vinay and another two of the convicts, Mukesh and Pawan. A fifth accused, Ram, hanged himself in his cell in Tihar, while the sixth, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility.

On December 6, the Union Home Ministry sent the Delhi government’s recommendation to reject the mercy plea of Vinay, one of the four convicts, to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The convicts, except Akshay, can still file curative pleas in the top court against their conviction and death penalty in the case. After exhausting the remedy of filing curative pleas, the convicts can send their mercy pleas to the President. In case the pleas are dismissed, the authorities can seek death warrants from a local court to execute them.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

In September 2013, a fast-track court held the four convicts guilty of 13 offences including gangrape, unnatural sexual assault and murder of the woman, and attempt to murder her male friend.

