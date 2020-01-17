2012 Delhi gangrape case: Court issues fresh death warrants, convicts to hang on Feb 1

Asha Devi, the mother of the December 16 rape-murder victim, said political parties were exploiting her daughter’s death and “delaying” the hanging of the four convicts. Asha Devi, the mother of the December 16 rape-murder victim, said political parties were exploiting her daughter’s death and “delaying” the hanging of the four convicts.

Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, a Delhi court issued fresh execution warrants in the case, postponing the date of the hanging of the four convicts to February 1. The four convicts will be executed at 6 am.

The fresh warrants were issued after the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court Wednesday that irrespective of a date and time fixed for the execution, it cannot take place as long as their mercy petition was pending before the President.

A Delhi court has issued fresh execution warrants in the December 2012 gangrape cum murder case. The date of execution has been postponed to February 1. @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) January 17, 2020

Pointing out that the right to seek mercy is a constitutional right, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Mukesh, had said: “The applicant is entitled to a fair consideration of his mercy plea without the shadow of the noose hanging over him… There is no purpose in keeping the warrant alive as it is in defiance of law”.

Meanwhile, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, blamed political parties for exploiting her daughter’s death for “political gains” and “delaying” the hanging of the four convicts. Speaking to news agency ANI, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his 2014 campaign promise of women safety and ensure that the culprits are hanged to death on January 22, as earlier decided by a Delhi court.

“The same people who took to the streets to protest against the incident in 2012 are now using my daughter’s death for political gains,” she said. “I feel stuck in the middle of this blame game,” Asha Devi added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App