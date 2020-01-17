‘Don’t politicise 2012 Delhi gangrape case’: Kejriwal to Smriti Irani

The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — in the December 2012 gangrape case. (File) The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — in the December 2012 gangrape case. (File)

Hours after Union Minister Smriti Irani blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government over the “delay” in the hanging of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the BJP government and urged them not to indulge in any kind of politics over the issue.

In a press conference Friday, Irani blamed the AAP government for delaying the execution of the convicts and said, “Why was the prisons department, which comes under the AAP government, sleeping after the dismissal of review petition in July 2018? Why did the government give Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to the juvenile rapist when he was released?”

Reacting to her comments, Kejriwal said in a tweet, “I feel sad that politics is being done on such an issue. Shouldn’t we be working together to ensure that the guilty are hanged soonest?”

“Shouldn’t we join hands to ensure a system so that such beasts get hanged within six months? Please don’t do politics on this. Lets together create a safe city for our women,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court earlier in the day issued fresh execution warrants in the case, postponing the date of the hanging of the four convicts to February 1. The four convicts will be executed at 6 am.

The fresh warrants were issued after the Delhi government told High Court on Wednesday that the execution cannot take place as long as their mercy petition was pending before the President, irrespective of a fixed date and time.

On the delay in the hanging, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, blamed political parties for exploiting her daughter’s death for “political gains” and “delaying” the hanging of the four convicts.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his 2014 campaign promise of women safety and ensure that the culprits are hanged to death on January 22, as earlier decided by a Delhi court.

