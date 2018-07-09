2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC upholds death penalty of three convicts, rejects review pleas

Mother and father of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim welcome the Supreme court’s decision to dismiss the review petition of the convicts in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Mother and father of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim welcome the Supreme court’s decision to dismiss the review petition of the convicts in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court Monday upheld the death penalty awarded to convicts in the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case. Dismissing pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict, the apex court said no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra rejected the review pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) and said the death row convicts failed to point out “error apparent on the face of record” in the judgment.

The bench also stated that these three convicts were heard elaborately during the stage of their appeal against the Delhi High Court’s judgment and no case has been made out by them for review of the apex court’s verdict upholding the death penalty.

Meanwhile, the fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), did not file a review petition against the apex court’s May 5, 2017 judgment.

Last year, the top court had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in New Delhi.

Welcoming the ruling, the victim’s mother said the decision has reaffirmed their trust in the judiciary. “They were not juveniles. It is unfortunate that they committed such crime. This decision reaffirms our trust in the court that we will definitely get justice,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

She also urged the judiciary to tighten the judicial system and serve justice to her daughter by hanging the convicts as soon as possible.

The woman was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. She succumbed to injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The gruesome incident sparked widespread protests across the country demanding stringent action against the accused.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

