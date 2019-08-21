2012 attempt to murder case: Chhota Rajan, five others convicted, get eight years in jail

A special Mumbai court on Tuesday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and five others and sentenced them to eight years in jail in a 2012 attempt to murder on a hotelier.

Rajan (62), who has been in Tihar jail in Delhi since his deportation in 2015, was produced before the court through video-conferencing.

After pronouncing the six guilty, Special Judge A T Wankhede asked Rajan if he had anything to say on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to him. “Mazhi kutech kahich involvement nahi, saheb, pudhe tumchyavar aahe, sentence jevdhe kami deta yeil tevdha dya. (I’m not involved in the offence. It’s up to the court to decide on the punishment, please show leniency),” he said.

Rajan is already serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. He was also convicted in a fake passport case in Delhi and sentenced to seven years in jail.

The five others convicted are Nityanand Nayak, Selvin Daniel, Dilip Upadhyay, Talvinder Singh and Rohit alias Satish Joseph, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 for Dey’s murder. The court also directed the convicts to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each, failing which they have to spend another year in jail.

Special Judge Wankhede relied on confessions of four of those convicted. While their lawyers argued that the confessions were taken under duress, the court held that evidence showed they were voluntarily made.

Hotelier B R Shetty (58) was shot at in Andheri in 2012. According to the prosecution led by CBI counsel Pradip Gharat, on October 10, 2012, Shetty was returning in his car after meeting a friend. On New Link Road in Andheri, two men on a motorcycle fired at him. The bullet hit his right shoulder. Shetty was rushed to a nearby hospital and, based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged against unknown assailants. The attackers were later identified as Singh, who was riding the motorcycle, and Upadhyay, who shot at Shetty.

In his police statement, Shetty claimed he had received threats from Rajan three-four years before the attack and that he had complained about it to the police then. After investigation, the police claimed they had identified the assailants and that the plot was hatched with Joseph and others and a weapon arranged. Rajan, who was initially named as an absconding accused, was arrested in the case in 2015.

Defence lawyers Santosh Deshpande and Hasnain Kazi submitted that the police did not have any evidence apart from the confessions, which were retracted. They also argued that there were several discrepancies in the witness statements, including that of Shetty.

The court, however, held the men guilty of criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B and attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC and for being part of an organised crime syndicate under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.