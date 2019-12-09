2010 Labhpur triple murder case: New chargesheet names Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy. (File) Mukul Roy. (File)

The investigation into the 2010 Labhpur triple murder case took a new turn on Saturday with the police naming BJP leader Mukul Roy and MLA ManiruL Islam, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress to join BJP, in its supplementary chargesheet.

While Roy has been named for the first time, Islam was arrested soon after the murder. However, his name was dropped in the earlier chargesheet that was filed by the police in 2014. Both Roy and Islam have been charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

Following the fresh chargesheet against 23 people, including eight new names, a court in Bolpur issued an arrest warrant against Roy, Islam and other accused, police said on Sunday.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed after the Calcutta High Court, on September 4, directed the district police to probe the murder case afresh and submit its report within three months. “As per the direction of the honourable High Court, we have investigated the matter afresh and submitted the report before the court,” SP Shyam Singh said on Sunday.

The case dates back to June 4, 2010, when siblings Dhanu Sheikh, Kotan Sheikh and Turak Sheikh were murdered in Labhpur over an alleged dispute over sand mining and switching political loyalties.

While Islam was not available for comments, Mukul Roy called the police action “politically motivated”.

“Before 2011, all the incidents took place under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Now, they are in power. So, this is a politically motivated action…” Roy said.

Meanwhile, a police officer involved in the investigation said “nothing is politically motivated”. “We have evidence against those who have been named,” he said. -With PTI inputs

