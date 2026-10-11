2010-batch IAS officer appointed Deputy Election Commissioner

Rajpurohit’s appointment was one among 27 Joint Secretary or Joint Secretary equivalent appointments approved by the ACC, as per the order by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday appointed 2010 batch IAS officer Prakash Rajpurohit as Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, filling the vacancy caused by the premature repatriation of then-DEC in-charge of electoral roll and IT division Sanjay Kumar to his parent cadre in August.

Rajpurohit’s appointment was one among 27 Joint Secretary or Joint Secretary equivalent appointments approved by the ACC, as per the order by the Department of Personnel and Training. The Rajasthan cadre officer has been serving as Joint Secretary in the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence since May this year. As per the order, he has been appointed till April 2030.