2009 Gulmarg land scam: J&K HC notice to govt on plea against IAS officer’s service extension

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday issued notices to central and the state governments asking them to file their response within three weeks, to a writ petition challenging the one year extension in the service of Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan, one of the 21 accused in the 2009 Gulmarg land scam.

The notices were issued by division bench comprising Justices Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Sanjeev Kumar. The notices came in an application filed by a retired professor S K Bhalla, a co-petitioner in a PIL seeking trial against former Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Mehboob Iqbal and then Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Baseer Khan along with other accused for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The situation hasn’t changed from 2013, when a division bench of the high court had directed the state government to shift the IAS officer from the post of Srinagar Deputy Commissioner in view of corruption charges against him, argued applicant’s counsel, advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.