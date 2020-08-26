2009 Barmer RDX smuggling case: 10 including Babbar Khalsa operative sentenced for life

The court convicted the 10 accused under various sections of the Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act, sections 153A and 120B of the IPC.

A court in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday sentenced 10 men, including an operative of banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International, to life imprisonment in a case dating back to 2009, when a large cache of explosives and weapons were seized in Barmer.

“In 2009, the police in Barmer had confiscated around 15 kilograms of RDX along with other weapons and explosives smuggled from across the border in Pakistan which were to be used for terror attacks in India. The court of Special Judge Vamita Singh, SC/ST Cases, convicted 10 people today and sentenced them to life imprisonment of 14 years,” said Special Public Prosecutor Kamal Khan.

As per the judgment, back in September 2009, the police had received information that consignments of explosives and weapons smuggled from Pakistan were to be delivered to a terrorist organisation based in Punjab by a smuggler, Sodha Khan alias Lunia.

Following this, the weapons and explosives were seized by the police and the accused arrested.

Jagmohan Singh, one of the 10 convicted, is a member of Babbar Khalsa International and had come to Rajasthan to take delivery of the smuggled explosives and weapons, said the judgment.

The court said in its judgment that after examining all evidence, it is proved that the accused, in connivance with Pakistan-based smugglers related to the ISI and terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International obtained the weapons for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country along with the objective of spreading enmity between people from different religions.

In the judgment, Special Judge Singh said that based on call record details, it has been proved that the accused were in touch with England-based Chief of Babbar Khalsa International Paramjit Singh alias Pamma. The judgment also says that the accused wanted to revive terrorism in Punjab.

The court convicted the 10 accused — Sodha Khan, Nazir, Khanu Khan, Nazir, Jagmohan Singh, Musa, Ramdha, Kaliya, Mubarak and Miru — under various sections of the Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act, sections 153A and 120B of the IPC.

Along with monetary fines imposed on them, all the 10 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment (14 years) for the convictions under various offences.

All the sentences will run concurrently and time already served by the accused in police and judicial custody will be deducted from the original sentence, says the judgment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd