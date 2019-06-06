Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur hospitalised, court grants one day exemption to BJP MP

BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, was granted a day’s exemption on Thursday from appearing before a special Mumbai court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after the accused claimed she was hospitalised due to high blood pressure. The court, however, directed Thakur to be present tomorrow or face consequences as no supporting medical documents were submitted in this regard.

The court’s observation came a day after special NIA Judge V S Padalkar rejected Thakur’s application for exemption from an appearance this week, in which she had stated that she has to complete formalities relating to Parliament. The court has said her presence is necessary at this stage in the case.

According to PTI, the newly-elected MP was admitted in the hospital late on Wednesday night due to a stomach ailment and was discharged early this morning. Her aide, Upma, told the news agency that Thakur would return to the hospital immediately after attending a programme in Bhopal.

“She (Pragya Singh) is not well. She was hospitalised last night for medication. She is suffering from some stomach-related ailment and was administered injectable medicines,” Upma was quoted as saying by PTI.

“She was discharged from the hospital this morning and is taking part in a programme as pressed by workers, but she will return to the hospital immediately afterwards as she is not well,” she added.

In May this year, the court, which is conducting a trial against seven accused in the case, directed all of them to appear before it at least once a week. The accused persons are facing trial under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code.

They have been charged under UAPA Sections 16 (committing terror act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terror act).

It is to be noted that Pragya recently won the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal seat despite a strong outrage against her candidature defeating Congress candidate former MP CM Digvijaya Singh.

(With PTI inputs)