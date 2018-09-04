2008 Malegaon blasts case: SC refuses to entertain Lt Col Purohit’s plea for SIT probe

2008 Malegaon blasts case: Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, who is named a key conspirator in the case, is currently out on bail. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar/File) 2008 Malegaon blasts case: Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, who is named a key conspirator in the case, is currently out on bail. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to admit a plea by Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit seeking an SIT probe into his alleged abduction, illegal detention and brutal torture in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The bench, comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph, said admission of the plea may interfere with the ongoing trial in the case.

The apex court, however, has allowed Purohit to raise his contentions in the trial court. The direction came after the SC agreed with senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Purohit, that “some forum had to look into it”.

SC declines to grant Col Srikant Purohit’s plea for a Court-monitored probe into his detention & torture in connection with Malegaon blasts case. SC however agreed with Adv Harish Salve that “some forum had to look into it” & allowed him to raise it in trial court @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) September 4, 2018

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 101 injured after an improvised explosive device (IED), strapped on a motorcycle, went off in Malegaon in north Maharashtra’s Nashik district. A sizeable Muslim population resides in the town. Purohit, who is named a key conspirator in the case, is currently out on bail.

