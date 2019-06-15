Toggle Menu
2008 Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur seeks exemption from court, plea to be heard todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/2008-malegaon-blast-case-pragya-thakur-seeks-exemption-from-court-plea-to-be-heard-today-5781544/

2008 Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur seeks exemption from court, plea to be heard today

Special public prosecutor, Avinash Rasal, said while the exemption was filed for Thakur on Friday, the court said it can only decide on it Saturday. 

Malegaon blasts accused and BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s plea, seeking exemption from appearance in court Saturday in connection with Malegaon 2008 blast case, will be heard tomorrow.

The court had last month passed an order directing each of the seven accused in the case to remain present before it at least once a week. On Friday, advocates for Thakur sought an exemption for her from appearing in the court on Saturday. She had appeared before the court last week, but has sought exemption each day, from Monday to Friday, on health grounds.

Special public prosecutor, Avinash Rasal, said while the exemption was filed for Thakur on Friday, the court said it can only decide on it Saturday.

