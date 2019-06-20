2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court rejects BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s exemption plea

A special NIA court in Mumbai Thursday rejected Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s plea seeking exemption from appearing before it once a week in connection with the 2008 Malegaon terror blast case.

Thakur, a key accused in the case, had moved the plea citing ill-health, distance, security, attending Parliament on a day-to-day basis and her life as a Sadhvi. However, the court has given her exemption from attending the court for today.

Thakur’s lawyers said her party BJP has issued a whip from time to time for attending Parliament. To this, the court said obeying the party and attending Parliament is necessary. However, no papers were submitted regarding it.

Last week, the court had granted her exemption from appearing before it on Saturday following a plea by her advocates that while she was willing to appear, they had advised her against it as the judge was on leave.

Last month, the special court had passed an order directing all the accused to remain present before it at least once a week.